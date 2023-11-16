Thunder vs. Warriors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Golden State Warriors (6-6) are 2.5-point underdogs as they attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (7-4) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Chase Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSOK. The point total in the matchup is set at 227.5.
Thunder vs. Warriors Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSOK
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Thunder
|-2.5
|227.5
Thunder Betting Records & Stats
- Oklahoma City's 11 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 227.5 points five times.
- Oklahoma City's outings this year have an average point total of 228.2, 0.7 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Thunder have gone 8-3-0 ATS this season.
- Oklahoma City has entered the game as favorites five times this season and won three of those games.
- Oklahoma City has a record of 2-1 when it's favored by -140 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Thunder.
Thunder vs Warriors Additional Info
|Thunder vs Warriors Players to Watch
|Thunder vs Warriors Injury Report
|Thunder vs Warriors Odds/Over/Under
Thunder vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 227.5
|% of Games Over 227.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Thunder
|5
|45.5%
|116.5
|229.4
|111.6
|222.4
|230.2
|Warriors
|5
|41.7%
|112.9
|229.4
|110.8
|222.4
|225.5
Additional Thunder Insights & Trends
- In home games, Oklahoma City sports a worse record against the spread (5-2-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (3-1-0).
- The Thunder score 5.7 more points per game (116.5) than the Warriors allow (110.8).
- When Oklahoma City totals more than 110.8 points, it is 7-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
Thunder vs. Warriors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Thunder
|8-3
|2-1
|5-6
|Warriors
|5-7
|3-1
|5-7
Thunder vs. Warriors Point Insights
|Thunder
|Warriors
|116.5
|112.9
|7
|16
|7-0
|3-1
|6-1
|4-0
|111.6
|110.8
|10
|8
|5-2
|5-5
|5-2
|5-5
