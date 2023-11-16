The Oklahoma City Thunder (3-2), on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Chase Center, battle the Golden State Warriors (4-1). The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSOK.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Thunder vs. Warriors Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Thursday, November 16

Thursday, November 16 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, BSOK

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Thunder Games

Thunder Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets the Thunder 24.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.0 assists. He also averages 2.3 steals (fifth in NBA) and 1.0 block.

The Thunder are getting 15.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Chet Holmgren this year.

The Thunder are getting 14.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Luguentz Dort this year.

Jalen Williams gets the Thunder 14.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest while delivering 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Josh Giddey is averaging 9.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest. He is draining 34.3% of his shots from the floor and 50.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 triples per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Warriors Players to Watch

Stephen Curry posts 30.7 points, 3.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game.

Chris Paul posts 10.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 9.3 assists per contest, shooting 34.3% from the field.

Kevon Looney averages 6.7 points, 2.7 assists and 11.3 rebounds per game.

Dario Saric averages 5.3 points, 2.3 assists and 6.3 boards.

Moses Moody averages 8.7 points, 3.0 boards and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 52.9% from the field and 41.7% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thunder vs. Warriors Stat Comparison

Warriors Thunder 112.8 Points Avg. 111.4 104.0 Points Allowed Avg. 111.8 46.7% Field Goal % 47.4% 35.4% Three Point % 36.3%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.