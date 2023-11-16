Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M-CC: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 16
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-0) and the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-1) hit the court at United Supermarkets Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no line set.
Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M-CC Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Lubbock, Texas
- Venue: United Supermarkets Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Texas Tech Betting Records & Stats
- Texas Tech went 13-16-0 ATS last season.
- Texas A&M-CC (19-10-0 ATS) covered the spread 44.8% of the time, 20.7% more often than Texas Tech (13-16-0) last season.
Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M-CC Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Texas Tech
|73.3
|153.4
|69
|142.2
|139
|Texas A&M-CC
|80.1
|153.4
|73.2
|142.2
|147.7
Additional Texas Tech Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Red Raiders recorded 73.3 points per game, just 0.1 more points than the 73.2 the Islanders gave up.
- Texas Tech had a 7-4 record against the spread and a 12-2 record overall last season when putting up more than 73.2 points.
Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M-CC Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Texas Tech
|13-16-0
|16-13-0
|Texas A&M-CC
|19-10-0
|19-10-0
Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M-CC Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Texas Tech
|Texas A&M-CC
|11-6
|Home Record
|13-2
|3-7
|Away Record
|7-7
|5-10-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-3-0
|7-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-6-0
|77.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|87.9
|66
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|72.7
|8-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-3-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-5-0
