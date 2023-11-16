The Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-0) and the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-1) hit the court at United Supermarkets Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no line set.

Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M-CC Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Venue: United Supermarkets Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas Tech Betting Records & Stats

Texas Tech went 13-16-0 ATS last season.

Texas A&M-CC (19-10-0 ATS) covered the spread 44.8% of the time, 20.7% more often than Texas Tech (13-16-0) last season.

Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M-CC Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas Tech 73.3 153.4 69 142.2 139 Texas A&M-CC 80.1 153.4 73.2 142.2 147.7

Additional Texas Tech Insights & Trends

Last year, the Red Raiders recorded 73.3 points per game, just 0.1 more points than the 73.2 the Islanders gave up.

Texas Tech had a 7-4 record against the spread and a 12-2 record overall last season when putting up more than 73.2 points.

Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M-CC Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas Tech 13-16-0 16-13-0 Texas A&M-CC 19-10-0 19-10-0

Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M-CC Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Texas Tech Texas A&M-CC 11-6 Home Record 13-2 3-7 Away Record 7-7 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 77.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 87.9 66 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.7 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

