The Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-0) take on the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 on ESPN+.

Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Texas Tech Stats Insights

The Red Raiders shot 45.9% from the field last season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 44.8% the Islanders allowed to opponents.

Texas Tech had a 12-5 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.8% from the field.

The Red Raiders were the 114th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Islanders finished 54th.

Last year, the Red Raiders put up 73.3 points per game, just 0.1 more points than the 73.2 the Islanders allowed.

Texas Tech had a 12-2 record last season when scoring more than 73.2 points.

Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison

Texas Tech scored 77.4 points per game last season at home, which was 11.4 more points than it averaged away from home (66).

The Red Raiders gave up 68.4 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 72.1 on the road.

In terms of three-pointers, Texas Tech fared better in home games last season, averaging 7.6 threes per game with a 35.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.6 threes per game and a 33.5% three-point percentage in road games.

Texas Tech Upcoming Schedule