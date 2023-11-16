Thursday's game between the Virginia Cavaliers (3-0) and the Texas Southern Tigers (0-2) at John Paul Jones Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-52 and heavily favors Virginia to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 16.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Texas Southern vs. Virginia Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: John Paul Jones Arena

Texas Southern vs. Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia 80, Texas Southern 52

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas Southern vs. Virginia

Computer Predicted Spread: Virginia (-28.2)

Virginia (-28.2) Computer Predicted Total: 132.8

Texas Southern Performance Insights

Texas Southern put up 69.2 points per game (241st-ranked in college basketball) last year, while giving up 71.9 points per contest (235th-ranked).

The Tigers were 58th in the nation with 33.9 boards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 247th with 32.1 rebounds allowed per game.

Texas Southern averaged 11.8 dimes per game, which ranked them 281st in the country.

The Tigers averaged 14.0 turnovers per game (25th-worst in college basketball), and forced 12.9 turnovers per game (102nd-ranked).

The Tigers missed the mark in terms of three-pointers last season, ranking third-worst in the country in treys made per game (4.6) and -2-worst in three-point percentage (27.3%).

Texas Southern ranked 128th in the country with 6.8 threes allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 178th with a 33.7% shooting percentage allowed from downtown.

In terms of shot breakdown, Texas Southern took 71.9% two-pointers (accounting for 82% of the team's buckets) and 28.1% from beyond the arc (18%).

