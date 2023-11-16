The Virginia Cavaliers (3-0) aim to extend a three-game winning stretch when they host the Texas Southern Tigers (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena. The contest airs on ACC Network.

Texas Southern vs. Virginia Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ACCN

Texas Southern Stats Insights

The Tigers' 42.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.2 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers gave up to their opponents (41.5%).

Last season, Texas Southern had an 8-10 record in games the team collectively shot above 41.5% from the field.

The Tigers were the 58th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Cavaliers finished 297th.

The Tigers' 69.2 points per game last year were 8.7 more points than the 60.5 the Cavaliers gave up to opponents.

Texas Southern went 11-14 last season when it scored more than 60.5 points.

Texas Southern Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Texas Southern scored 10.9 more points per game at home (75.4) than on the road (64.5).

At home, the Tigers allowed 70.8 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than they allowed away (74.3).

Texas Southern drained more 3-pointers at home (5.1 per game) than on the road (4.4) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (26.6%) than on the road (29.1%).

Texas Southern Upcoming Schedule