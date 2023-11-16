The Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-0) go up against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas A&M-CC Stats Insights

The Islanders shot at a 45.1% rate from the field last season, 3.2 percentage points above the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Red Raiders averaged.

Texas A&M-CC put together a 20-3 straight up record in games it shot higher than 41.9% from the field.

The Red Raiders ranked 133rd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Islanders ranked 39th.

The Islanders' 80.1 points per game last year were 11.1 more points than the 69.0 the Red Raiders allowed.

Texas A&M-CC went 19-4 last season when it scored more than 69.0 points.

Texas A&M-CC Home & Away Comparison

Texas A&M-CC scored 87.9 points per game at home last season, and 72.7 away.

In 2022-23, the Islanders conceded 3.5 fewer points per game at home (71.4) than away (74.9).

Texas A&M-CC made more 3-pointers at home (8.7 per game) than on the road (6.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (41.3%) than on the road (31.5%).

