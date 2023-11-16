Thursday's NHL schedule should have plenty of excitement on the ice. Among those games is the Florida Panthers playing the Los Angeles Kings.

You will find information on live coverage of Thursday's NHL action right here.

Today's NHL Games

Date/Time TV
Detroit Red Wings at Ottawa Senators 2:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 16 ESPN+,BSDET (Watch this game on Fubo)
Arizona Coyotes at Columbus Blue Jackets 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 16 ESPN+,BSOH,SCRIPPS (Watch this game on Fubo)
Vegas Golden Knights at Montreal Canadiens 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 16 ESPN+,SCRIPPS (Watch this game on Fubo)
New Jersey Devils at Pittsburgh Penguins 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 16 ESPN+,MSG,SportsNet PT (Watch this game on Fubo)
Tampa Bay Lightning at Chicago Blackhawks 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 16 ESPN+,Hulu (Watch this game on ESPN+)
Vancouver Canucks at Calgary Flames 9:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 16 ESPN+ (Watch this game on ESPN+)
New York Islanders at Seattle Kraken 10:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 16 ESPN+,ROOT Sports NW,MSGSN (Watch this game on Fubo)
St. Louis Blues at San Jose Sharks 10:30 PM ET, Thursday, November 16 ESPN+,NBCS-CA,BSMW (Watch this game on Fubo)
Florida Panthers at Los Angeles Kings 10:30 PM ET, Thursday, November 16 ESPN+,BSFL,BSW (Watch this game on Fubo)

