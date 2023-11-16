Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lubbock County This Week
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Lubbock County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lubbock County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Frenship High School at Carroll High School - Southlake
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Abilene, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Clyde High School at Shallowater High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Abilene, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
