Josh Giddey's Oklahoma City Thunder face the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday.

In his most recent appearance, a 123-87 win over the Spurs, Giddey put up 18 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and two blocks.

In this article we will break down Giddey's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Josh Giddey Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-104)

Over 13.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-115)

Over 6.5 (-115) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-141)

Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Warriors were 21st in the NBA last season, allowing 117.1 points per game.

The Warriors were the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA last season, allowing 43.3 boards per game.

The Warriors were the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA in assists allowed per game last year, at 25.7.

Defensively, the Warriors gave up 12.9 made three-pointers per game last season, 23rd in the league.

Josh Giddey vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/3/2023 31 18 5 4 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.