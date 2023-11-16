The Oklahoma City Thunder, with Jalen Williams, hit the court versus the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Williams had 11 points in his previous game, which ended in a 123-87 win against the Spurs.

If you'd like to place a bet on Williams' props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Jalen Williams Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-102)

Over 15.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+124)

Over 4.5 (+124) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-132)

Over 2.5 (-132) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+176)

Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Warriors gave up 117.1 points per game last year, 21st in the league.

The Warriors were the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA last season, allowing 43.3 boards per contest.

The Warriors allowed 25.7 assists per contest last season (15th in the league).

Giving up 12.9 made three-pointers per game last season, the Warriors were 23rd in the NBA in that category.

Jalen Williams vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/3/2023 35 18 3 8 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.