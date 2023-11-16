Thursday's contest between the Towson Tigers (2-1) and Houston Cougars (3-0) matching up at TD Arena has a projected final score of 63-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Towson, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 6:30 PM ET on November 16.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Houston vs. Towson Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: TD Arena

Houston vs. Towson Score Prediction

Prediction: Towson 63, Houston 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Houston vs. Towson

Computer Predicted Spread: Towson (-0.6)

Towson (-0.6) Computer Predicted Total: 125.5

Houston Performance Insights

Houston had a top-25 defense last year, ranking second-best in college basketball with 57.5 points allowed per game. Offensively, it ranked 98th with 74.9 points scored per contest.

The Cougars thrived in terms of rebounding, as they ranked 13th-best in college basketball in boards (35.9 per game) and 17th-best in rebounds allowed (27.6 per contest).

Houston dished out 14.7 assists per game, which ranked them 62nd in the country.

The Cougars forced 13.0 turnovers per game last year (95th-ranked in college basketball), but they averaged just 9.4 turnovers per contest (11th-best).

The Cougars were 134th in the nation with 7.7 treys per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 183rd with a 34.0% shooting percentage from downtown.

Houston ceded 6.3 three-pointers per game last year (64th-ranked in college basketball), and it allowed a 27.9% three-point percentage (second-best).

Houston attempted 36.9 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 62.1% of the shots it took (and 71.9% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 22.6 three-pointers per contest, which were 37.9% of its shots (and 28.1% of the team's buckets).

