The Houston Cougars (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Towson Tigers (2-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at TD Arena. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN2.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Houston vs. Towson matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Houston vs. Towson Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Houston vs. Towson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Houston Moneyline Towson Moneyline
BetMGM Houston (-21.5) 127.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Houston (-22.5) 127.5 -8000 +2200 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Houston vs. Towson Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • Houston put together a 17-17-0 record against the spread last season.
  • A total of 16 Cougars games last season went over the point total.
  • Towson won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.
  • Tigers games went over the point total 18 out of 29 times last year.

Houston Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +2000
  • Houston is sixth-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2000), much higher than its computer rankings (95th).
  • The implied probability of Houston winning the national championship, based on its +2000 moneyline odds, is 4.8%.

