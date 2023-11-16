The Houston Christian Huskies (1-2) battle the Virginia Tech Hokies (1-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Cassell Coliseum. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Houston Christian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

Houston Christian vs. Virginia Tech 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Huskies put up an average of 58.7 points per game last year, just 0.9 more points than the 57.8 the Hokies allowed.
  • When Houston Christian gave up fewer than 72.4 points last season, it went 11-13.
  • Last year, the Hokies averaged 9.3 more points per game (72.4) than the Huskies gave up (63.1).
  • Virginia Tech had a 21-1 record last season when scoring more than 63.1 points.
  • Last season, the Hokies had a 45.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.2% lower than the 50.2% of shots the Huskies' opponents hit.
  • The Huskies' 28.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 9.9 percentage points lower than the Hokies allowed to their opponents (38.4%).

Houston Christian Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Rice L 70-38 Tudor Fieldhouse
11/11/2023 @ Sam Houston L 67-65 Bernard Johnson Coliseum
11/14/2023 Saint Thomas (TX) W 79-49 Sharp Gymnasium
11/16/2023 @ Virginia Tech - Cassell Coliseum
11/20/2023 @ Texas A&M - Reed Arena
11/22/2023 Mount Saint Joseph - Sharp Gymnasium

