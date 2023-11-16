Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Dallas County This Week
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football action in Dallas County, Texas this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available below.
Dallas County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Jesuit College Prep School at Coppell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Frisco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sunnyvale High School at Gilmer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Tyler, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Lake Highlands High School at Prosper High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Prosper, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Highland Park High School - Dallas at McKinney High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Forney High School at Cedar Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Mesquite, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wakeland High School at Lancaster High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Birdville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rockwall-Heath High School at Duncanville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: McKinney, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DeSoto High School at Wylie East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Melissa High School at South Oak Cliff High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Frisco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stephenville High School at Carter High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Waxahachie, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
