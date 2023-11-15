The No. 19 Texas Longhorns (2-0) take on the Rice Owls (1-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The matchup airs on Longhorn Network.

Texas vs. Rice Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
  • TV: LHN

Texas Stats Insights

  • The Longhorns made 47.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.7 percentage points higher than the Owls allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
  • Texas went 15-2 when it shot better than 46.6% from the field.
  • The Owls ranked 134th in rebounding in college basketball, the Longhorns finished 183rd.
  • Last year, the Longhorns recorded 78.0 points per game, just 1.4 more points than the 76.6 the Owls gave up.
  • Texas had an 11-3 record last season when putting up more than 76.6 points.

Texas Home & Away Comparison

  • Texas posted 84.8 points per game at home last season, compared to 69.4 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 15.4 points per contest.
  • The Longhorns gave up 67.4 points per game last year at home, which was 4.6 fewer points than they allowed in road games (72.0).
  • Texas made 8.1 treys per game with a 36.2% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 4.4% points better than it averaged in away games (6.3 threes per game, 31.8% three-point percentage).

Texas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Incarnate Word W 88-56 Moody Center
11/10/2023 Delaware State W 86-59 Moody Center
11/15/2023 Rice - Moody Center
11/19/2023 Louisville - Madison Square Garden
11/26/2023 Wyoming - Moody Center

