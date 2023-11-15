Wednesday's game between the TCU Horned Frogs (3-0) and the Incarnate Word Cardinals (1-1) at Schollmaier Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 66-49 and heavily favors TCU to secure the victory. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on November 15.

Their last time out, the Horned Frogs won on Sunday 67-42 against Rice.

TCU vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

TCU vs. Incarnate Word Score Prediction

Prediction: TCU 66, Incarnate Word 49

TCU Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Horned Frogs had a -255 scoring differential last season, falling short by 8.3 points per game. They put up 60.0 points per game, 274th in college basketball, and gave up 68.3 per outing to rank 279th in college basketball.

With 58.1 points per game in Big 12 action, TCU averaged 1.9 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (60.0 PPG).

The Horned Frogs scored 62.7 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 54.5 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.2 points per contest.

In home games, TCU allowed 10.0 fewer points per game (64.7) than on the road (74.7).

