Two streaking squads square off when the Los Angeles Lakers (6-5) host the Sacramento Kings (5-4) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The Lakers are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Kings, winners of three straight games.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Lakers vs. Kings matchup.

Lakers vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-CA

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-CA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Kings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Lakers vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Lakers are being outscored by two points per game with a -22 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.1 points per game (15th in the NBA) and give up 115.1 per outing (19th in the league).

The Kings have a -9 scoring differential, putting up 113.4 points per game (13th in league) and giving up 114.4 (18th in NBA).

These teams are scoring 226.5 points per game between them, eight fewer than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams score 229.5 points per game combined, five fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Los Angeles has compiled a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Sacramento has covered five times in nine chances against the spread this season.

Lakers and Kings NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Lakers +1800 +900 - Kings +6600 +2500 -

