We have high school basketball action in Van Zandt County, Texas today, and information on how to watch these games is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Van Zandt County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Fruitvale High School at Oakwood High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 14

6:00 PM CT on November 14 Location: Oakwood, TX

Oakwood, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

North Hopkins High School at Wills Point High School