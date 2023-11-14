The Lamar Cardinals (1-1) and the UTSA Roadrunners (1-1) take the floor at Montagne Center on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UTSA vs. Lamar Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Beaumont, Texas

Beaumont, Texas Venue: Montagne Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Roadrunners Betting Records & Stats

A total of 17 of UTSA's games last year hit the over.

The Roadrunners' record against the spread last year was 12-15-0.

Lamar (14-10-0 ATS) covered the spread 58.3% of the time, 13.9% more often than UTSA (12-15-0) last season.

UTSA vs. Lamar Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lamar 67.9 137.2 74.5 151.1 141.7 UTSA 69.3 137.2 76.6 151.1 142.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional UTSA Insights & Trends

The Roadrunners' 69.3 points per game last year were 5.2 fewer points than the 74.5 the Cardinals allowed.

When it scored more than 74.5 points last season, UTSA went 7-2 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UTSA vs. Lamar Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lamar 14-10-0 10-14-0 UTSA 12-15-0 17-10-0

UTSA vs. Lamar Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Lamar UTSA 6-9 Home Record 8-10 2-12 Away Record 2-11 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 70.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70 63.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.2 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.