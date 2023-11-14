On Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars match up against the Arizona Coyotes. Is Ty Dellandrea going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ty Dellandrea score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dellandrea stats and insights

Dellandrea is yet to score through nine games this season.

He has not played against the Coyotes yet this season.

Dellandrea has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Coyotes are conceding 42 total goals (three per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.9 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Dellandrea recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/6/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:31 Home L 3-2 11/4/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:07 Away L 2-0 11/2/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:20 Away W 4-3 11/1/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:18 Away W 4-3 10/30/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:54 Home W 5-3 10/26/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:23 Home L 4-1 10/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:53 Away W 4-1 10/17/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 11:32 Away L 3-2 SO 10/12/2023 Blues 1 0 1 13:25 Home W 2-1 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.