Thunder vs. Spurs November 14 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The San Antonio Spurs (2-2), on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Paycom Center, battle the Oklahoma City Thunder (3-1). The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.
Thunder vs. Spurs Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: TNT
Thunder Players to Watch
- Per game, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put up points, 4.8 boards and 5.5 assists last year. He also posted 1.6 steals (fourth in league) and 1.0 block.
- Last season, Josh Giddey recorded an average of 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game.
- Jalen Williams' stats last season included 14.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. He drained 52.1% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.0 treys.
- Luguentz Dort posted 13.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, plus 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks.
- Isaiah Joe's stats last season included 9.5 points, 2.4 boards and 1.2 assists per game. He drained 44.1% of his shots from the field and 40.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.2 triples.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Keldon Johnson put up 22.0 points, 5.0 boards and 2.9 assists last season. At the other end, he delivered 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Tre Jones collected 12.9 points, 6.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds.
- Zach Collins' numbers last season were 11.6 points, 6.4 boards and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 51.8% from the floor.
- Jeremy Sochan averaged 11.0 points, 5.3 boards and 2.5 assists.
- Devin Vassell put up 18.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists.
Thunder vs. Spurs Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Thunder
|Spurs
|117.5
|Points Avg.
|113.0
|116.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|123.1
|46.5%
|Field Goal %
|46.5%
|35.6%
|Three Point %
|34.5%
