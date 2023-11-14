The San Antonio Spurs (3-7) will attempt to end a five-game losing streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-4) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Paycom Center as 9.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Thunder vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thunder vs. Spurs Score Prediction

Prediction: Thunder 122 - Spurs 112

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Thunder vs Spurs Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Spurs

Pick ATS: Thunder (- 9.5)

Thunder (- 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Thunder (-10.4)

Thunder (-10.4) Pick OU: Under (237.5)



Under (237.5) Computer Predicted Total: 233.6

The Thunder's .700 ATS win percentage (7-3-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Spurs' .400 mark (4-6-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Oklahoma City and its opponents have gone over the point total 50% of the time this season (five out of 10). That's less often than San Antonio and its opponents have (nine out of 10).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Thunder are 2-2, a better mark than the Spurs have put up (2-7) as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Thunder with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Thunder Performance Insights

This year, the Thunder are scoring 115.9 points per game (seventh-ranked in NBA) and ceding 114.1 points per contest (18th-ranked).

In terms of rebounding, Oklahoma City is getting outplayed at both ends of the court, as it ranks second-worst in the league in rebounds (40.5 per game) and fourth-worst in rebounds allowed (47.9 per contest).

So far this year, the Thunder rank 25th in the league in assists, averaging 23.9 per game.

Oklahoma City is 15th in the NBA with 14.0 turnovers per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 11th with 14.6 forced turnovers per game.

With a 37.5% three-point percentage this season, the Thunder are fourth-best in the NBA. They rank 19th in the league by making 11.6 three-pointers per contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.