At Paycom Center on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, the San Antonio Spurs (3-7) hope to end a five-game losing streak when visiting the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-4) at 7:30 PM ET. The game airs on TNT.

Thunder vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Thunder vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Thunder Moneyline Spurs Moneyline BetMGM Thunder (-9.5) 237.5 -375 +300 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thunder vs Spurs Additional Info

Thunder vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Thunder outscore opponents by 1.8 points per game (scoring 115.9 points per game to rank eighth in the league while allowing 114.1 per contest to rank 18th in the NBA) and have a +18 scoring differential overall.

The Spurs put up 113 points per game (15th in league) while giving up 124.2 per outing (30th in NBA). They have a -112 scoring differential and have been outscored by 11.2 points per game.

These teams score a combined 228.9 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams score 238.3 combined points per game, 0.8 more points than this contest's total.

Oklahoma City is 7-3-0 ATS this season.

San Antonio has covered four times in 10 chances against the spread this year.

Thunder and Spurs NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Thunder +8000 +3000 - Spurs +25000 +15000 -

