How to Watch Texas State vs. Oklahoma on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Oklahoma Sooners (2-0) battle the Texas State Bobcats (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Texas State vs. Oklahoma Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas State Stats Insights
- The Bobcats shot 44.2% from the field, 1.0% higher than the 43.2% the Sooners' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Texas State had a 9-8 record in games the team collectively shot better than 43.2% from the field.
- The Bobcats were the 283rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Sooners finished 341st.
- The Bobcats' 66.0 points per game last year were only 1.5 fewer points than the 67.5 the Sooners allowed.
- When it scored more than 67.5 points last season, Texas State went 7-5.
Texas State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Texas State put up 66.1 points per game last season, 2.2 more than it averaged away (63.9).
- At home, the Bobcats gave up 68.2 points per game last season, 1.6 more than they allowed on the road (66.6).
- At home, Texas State drained 4.1 trifectas per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged away (4.3). Texas State's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (28.9%) than on the road (30.0%) as well.
Texas State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Little Rock
|L 71-66
|Jack Stephens Center
|11/11/2023
|@ Miami (OH)
|W 75-65
|Millett Hall
|11/14/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
|11/17/2023
|UTSA
|-
|Strahan Arena
|11/21/2023
|McNeese
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.