The Oklahoma Sooners (2-0) battle the Texas State Bobcats (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Texas State vs. Oklahoma Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Texas State Stats Insights

  • The Bobcats shot 44.2% from the field, 1.0% higher than the 43.2% the Sooners' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, Texas State had a 9-8 record in games the team collectively shot better than 43.2% from the field.
  • The Bobcats were the 283rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Sooners finished 341st.
  • The Bobcats' 66.0 points per game last year were only 1.5 fewer points than the 67.5 the Sooners allowed.
  • When it scored more than 67.5 points last season, Texas State went 7-5.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Texas State put up 66.1 points per game last season, 2.2 more than it averaged away (63.9).
  • At home, the Bobcats gave up 68.2 points per game last season, 1.6 more than they allowed on the road (66.6).
  • At home, Texas State drained 4.1 trifectas per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged away (4.3). Texas State's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (28.9%) than on the road (30.0%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Little Rock L 71-66 Jack Stephens Center
11/11/2023 @ Miami (OH) W 75-65 Millett Hall
11/14/2023 @ Oklahoma - Lloyd Noble Center
11/17/2023 UTSA - Strahan Arena
11/21/2023 McNeese - Thomas Assembly Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.