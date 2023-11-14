How to Watch Texas A&M vs. SMU on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The SMU Mustangs (3-0) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Moody Coliseum. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Texas A&M vs. SMU Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Texas A&M Stats Insights
- The Aggies made 43.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.1 percentage points lower than the Mustangs allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
- Texas A&M went 11-2 when it shot better than 45.3% from the field.
- The Aggies were the 54th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Mustangs ranked 210th.
- Last year, the Aggies recorded 72.8 points per game, just 2.8 fewer points than the 75.6 the Mustangs gave up.
- Texas A&M had a 10-2 record last season when putting up more than 75.6 points.
Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison
- At home last year, Texas A&M put up 0.6 fewer points per game (73.1) than on the road (73.7).
- Defensively the Aggies were better at home last season, ceding 60.5 points per game, compared to 67.0 away from home.
- When playing at home, Texas A&M drained the same number of threes per game as away from home (6.3). Meanwhile, it had a better three-point percentage at home (34.0%) compared to when playing on the road (33.0%).
Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|W 78-46
|Reed Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Ohio State
|W 73-66
|Value City Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ SMU
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|11/17/2023
|Oral Roberts
|-
|Reed Arena
|11/23/2023
|Penn State
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
