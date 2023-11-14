The TCU Horned Frogs (2-0) host the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-1) at Schollmaier Arena on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

TCU vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Schollmaier Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

TCU Betting Records & Stats

TCU compiled a 15-18-0 record against the spread last season.

UT Rio Grande Valley (13-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 45.5% of the time, 2.6% more often than TCU (15-18-0) last season.

TCU vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total TCU 75.3 154 68.4 146.6 142.4 UT Rio Grande Valley 78.7 154 78.2 146.6 151.4

Additional TCU Insights & Trends

Last year, the Horned Frogs scored only 2.9 fewer points per game (75.3) than the Vaqueros gave up (78.2).

TCU went 9-1 against the spread and 11-0 overall last season when scoring more than 78.2 points.

TCU vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) TCU 15-18-0 16-17-0 UT Rio Grande Valley 13-14-0 16-11-0

TCU vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

TCU UT Rio Grande Valley 13-4 Home Record 12-6 4-7 Away Record 3-10 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-9-0 77.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.5 72.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.3 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-4-0

