TCU vs. UT Rio Grande Valley November 14 Tickets & Start Time
The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-0) face the TCU Horned Frogs (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
TCU vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
TCU Top Players (2022-23)
- Damion Baugh: 12.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Emanuel Miller: 12.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Mike Miles: 17.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- JaKobe Coles: 8.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Charles O'Bannon Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UT Rio Grande Valley Top Players (2022-23)
- Justin Johnson: 20.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Will Johnston: 14.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Daylen Williams: 6.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Dima Zdor: 8.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Ahren Freeman: 8.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
TCU vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|TCU Rank
|TCU AVG
|UT Rio Grande Valley AVG
|UT Rio Grande Valley Rank
|90th
|75.3
|Points Scored
|78.7
|28th
|123rd
|68.4
|Points Allowed
|78.2
|350th
|86th
|33.3
|Rebounds
|33.8
|61st
|39th
|10.3
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|142nd
|336th
|5.6
|3pt Made
|6.9
|229th
|18th
|16.1
|Assists
|15.8
|21st
|132nd
|11.4
|Turnovers
|15.6
|359th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.