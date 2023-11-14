The Bradley Braves (2-0) and the Tarleton State Texans (2-1) meet at Carver Arena on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no line set.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Tarleton State vs. Bradley Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Peoria, Illinois

Peoria, Illinois Venue: Carver Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texans Betting Records & Stats

A total of 12 of Tarleton State's games last year went over the point total.

Against the spread, the Texans were 13-15-0 last season.

Tarleton State (13-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 56.7% of the time, 10.3% less often than Bradley (17-13-0) last season.

Tarleton State vs. Bradley Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bradley 70.7 142.6 62.7 130.6 134.2 Tarleton State 71.9 142.6 67.9 130.6 136.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Tarleton State Insights & Trends

The Texans' 71.9 points per game last year were 9.2 more points than the 62.7 the Braves allowed to opponents.

Tarleton State went 11-7 against the spread and 16-7 overall when it scored more than 62.7 points last season.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Tarleton State vs. Bradley Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bradley 17-13-0 15-15-0 Tarleton State 13-15-0 12-16-0

Tarleton State vs. Bradley Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Bradley Tarleton State 15-1 Home Record 12-2 8-5 Away Record 2-12 11-2-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.8 66.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.6 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.