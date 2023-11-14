Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Starr County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Starr County, Texas. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Starr County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Edinburg High School at Grulla High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Rio Grande City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North High School at Roma High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Roma, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
