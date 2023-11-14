The SMU Mustangs (3-0) will try to extend a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Moody Coliseum, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

SMU vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN+

SMU Stats Insights

The Mustangs shot 42.2% from the field, 1.5% higher than the 40.7% the Aggies' opponents shot last season.

SMU compiled a 9-10 straight up record in games it shot above 40.7% from the field.

The Mustangs were the 210th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Aggies finished 19th.

The Mustangs scored just 3.8 more points per game last year (70.3) than the Aggies allowed (66.5).

When it scored more than 66.5 points last season, SMU went 9-10.

SMU Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, SMU scored 2.8 more points per game at home (70.9) than away (68.1).

In 2022-23, the Mustangs gave up 12.3 fewer points per game at home (70.8) than on the road (83.1).

Beyond the arc, SMU drained fewer treys on the road (6 per game) than at home (7.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (28%) than at home (33.3%) too.

SMU Upcoming Schedule