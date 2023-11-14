The Houston Cougars (1-0) take the court against the Sam Houston Bearkats (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sam Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Sam Houston vs. Houston 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Bearkats' 67.9 points per game last year were 8.4 more points than the 59.5 the Cougars allowed to opponents.

When Sam Houston allowed fewer than 64.8 points last season, it went 8-2.

Last year, the 64.8 points per game the Cougars put up were only 3.7 fewer points than the Bearkats gave up (68.5).

Houston had a 5-4 record last season when putting up more than 68.5 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sam Houston Schedule