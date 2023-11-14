How to Watch the Sam Houston vs. Houston Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Houston Cougars (1-0) take the court against the Sam Houston Bearkats (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sam Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other CUSA Games
Sam Houston vs. Houston 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Bearkats' 67.9 points per game last year were 8.4 more points than the 59.5 the Cougars allowed to opponents.
- When Sam Houston allowed fewer than 64.8 points last season, it went 8-2.
- Last year, the 64.8 points per game the Cougars put up were only 3.7 fewer points than the Bearkats gave up (68.5).
- Houston had a 5-4 record last season when putting up more than 68.5 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sam Houston Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|Houston Christian
|W 67-65
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|@ Houston
|-
|Fertitta Center
|11/17/2023
|Schreiner
|-
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|11/21/2023
|@ Texas State
|-
|Strahan Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.