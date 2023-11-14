Want to know how to stream high school basketball matchups in Runnels County, Texas today? We have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Runnels County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hamlin Collegiate High School at Winters High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14

7:30 PM CT on November 14 Location: Winters, TX

Winters, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Ballinger High School at Robert Lee High School