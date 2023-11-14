Prairie View A&M vs. Abilene Christian: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 14
The Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-1) host the Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-2) at Teague Center on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.
Prairie View A&M vs. Abilene Christian Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Abilene, Texas
- Venue: Teague Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Panthers Betting Records & Stats
- Last year 11 of Prairie View A&M's games went over the point total.
- The Panthers had 11 wins in 32 games against the spread last year.
- Prairie View A&M's .423 ATS win percentage (11-15-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Abilene Christian's .320 mark (8-17-0 ATS Record).
Prairie View A&M vs. Abilene Christian Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Abilene Christian
|75.0
|142.8
|71.1
|139.7
|142.0
|Prairie View A&M
|67.8
|142.8
|68.6
|139.7
|136.7
Additional Prairie View A&M Insights & Trends
- The Panthers scored an average of 67.8 points per game last year, just 3.3 fewer points than the 71.1 the Wildcats gave up to opponents.
- When it scored more than 71.1 points last season, Prairie View A&M went 6-1 against the spread and 7-3 overall.
Prairie View A&M vs. Abilene Christian Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Abilene Christian
|8-17-0
|14-11-0
|Prairie View A&M
|11-15-0
|11-15-0
Prairie View A&M vs. Abilene Christian Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Abilene Christian
|Prairie View A&M
|9-5
|Home Record
|9-3
|4-8
|Away Record
|4-14
|5-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-5-0
|3-8-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-9-0
|81.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.4
|71.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.6
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-6-0
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-8-0
