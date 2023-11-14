If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Montgomery County, Texas, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Montgomery County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Brenham High School at Porter High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 14

4:00 PM CT on November 14 Location: Porter, TX

Porter, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

The Emery/Weiner School at Lifestyle Christian School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 14

5:00 PM CT on November 14 Location: Conroe, TX

Conroe, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

The Emery/Weiner School at Lifestyle Christian School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 14

6:00 PM CT on November 14 Location: Conroe, TX

Conroe, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Calvary Baptist School at Covenant Christian School - Conroe