How to Watch Lamar vs. UTSA on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The UTSA Roadrunners (1-1) play the Lamar Cardinals (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Montagne Center. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Lamar vs. UTSA Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Lamar Stats Insights
- Last season, the Cardinals had a 43.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was two% lower than the 45.1% of shots the Roadrunners' opponents knocked down.
- In games Lamar shot better than 45.1% from the field, it went 3-3 overall.
- The Cardinals were the 117th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Roadrunners ranked 178th.
- Last year, the Cardinals put up 8.7 fewer points per game (67.9) than the Roadrunners allowed (76.6).
- Lamar went 3-3 last season when scoring more than 76.6 points.
Lamar Home & Away Comparison
- Lamar put up 70.3 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it averaged 63.2 points per contest.
- The Cardinals surrendered 71.7 points per game last year at home, which was 4.5 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (76.2).
- Lamar drained 6 threes per game with a 33.7% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.7% points better than it averaged in away games (5.9 threes per game, 32% three-point percentage).
Lamar Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Jarvis Christian
|W 114-66
|Montagne Center
|11/9/2023
|@ SMU
|L 78-67
|Moody Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|UTSA
|-
|Montagne Center
|11/18/2023
|@ Pacific
|-
|Alex G. Spanos Center
|11/24/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
