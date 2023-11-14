Will Joel Hanley Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on November 14?
The Dallas Stars' upcoming game versus the Arizona Coyotes is slated for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Joel Hanley score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Joel Hanley score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Hanley 2022-23 stats and insights
- Hanley did not score in 26 games last season.
- Hanley produced zero points on the power play last season.
Coyotes 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Coyotes conceded 295 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 24th in league play in goals against.
- The Coyotes shut out opponents four times last season. As a team, they averaged 25.5 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Hanley recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/6/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|8:20
|Home
|L 3-2
Stars vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
