Jalen Williams' Oklahoma City Thunder hit the court versus the San Antonio Spurs at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

Williams totaled 31 points and two steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 111-99 win versus the Suns.

Jalen Williams Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Points Prop: Over 17.5 (-102)

Over 17.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+106)

Over 4.5 (+106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+140)

Spurs 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Spurs were ranked last in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 123.1 points per contest.

On the glass, the Spurs gave up 45 rebounds per contest last year, 26th in the NBA in that category.

In terms of assists, the Spurs were ranked 29th in the NBA defensively last year, giving up 26.8 per game.

Defensively, the Spurs gave up 12.6 made three-pointers per game last year, 22nd in the NBA.

Jalen Williams vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/12/2023 35 21 7 10 1 0 0 12/27/2022 31 15 9 3 0 2 1 11/30/2022 33 27 6 2 2 0 0

