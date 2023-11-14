How to Watch the Houston vs. Sam Houston Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Sam Houston Bearkats (1-0) go up against the Houston Cougars (1-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Fertitta Center. It starts at 8:00 PM ET.
Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Houston vs. Sam Houston 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Bearkats' 67.9 points per game last year were 8.4 more points than the 59.5 the Cougars allowed.
- Sam Houston had an 8-2 record last season when allowing fewer than 64.8 points.
- Last year, the Cougars recorded 64.8 points per game, just 3.7 fewer points than the 68.5 the Bearkats allowed.
- Houston went 5-4 last season when scoring more than 68.5 points.
Houston Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Air Force
|W 99-61
|Fertitta Center
|11/14/2023
|Sam Houston
|-
|Fertitta Center
|11/19/2023
|Grambling
|-
|Fertitta Center
|11/26/2023
|New Orleans
|-
|Fertitta Center
