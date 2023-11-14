The Sam Houston Bearkats (1-0) go up against the Houston Cougars (1-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Fertitta Center. It starts at 8:00 PM ET.

Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

Houston vs. Sam Houston 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Bearkats' 67.9 points per game last year were 8.4 more points than the 59.5 the Cougars allowed.

Sam Houston had an 8-2 record last season when allowing fewer than 64.8 points.

Last year, the Cougars recorded 64.8 points per game, just 3.7 fewer points than the 68.5 the Bearkats allowed.

Houston went 5-4 last season when scoring more than 68.5 points.

Houston Schedule