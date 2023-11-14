Tuesday's game between the Utah Utes (2-0) and Baylor Bears (1-0) going head to head at Ferrell Center has a projected final score of 77-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Utah, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:30 PM ET on November 14.

In their most recent game on Monday, the Bears secured an 85-53 victory against Southern.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Baylor vs. Utah Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Baylor vs. Utah Score Prediction

Prediction: Utah 77, Baylor 68

Other Big 12 Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Baylor Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bears' +272 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 8.3 points per game) was a result of putting up 71.8 points per game (55th in college basketball) while allowing 63.5 per contest (157th in college basketball).

Baylor's offense was worse in Big 12 contests last season, scoring 69.6 points per contest, compared to its season average of 71.8 PPG.

The Bears averaged 73.1 points per game last season in home games, which was 4.3 more points than they averaged when playing on the road (68.8).

Baylor ceded 57.3 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 68.7 in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.