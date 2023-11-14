Tuesday's game features the Baylor Bears (1-0) and the Utah Utes (2-0) clashing at Ferrell Center (on November 14) at 7:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-70 victory for Baylor.

Last time out, the Bears won on Monday 85-53 against Southern.

Baylor vs. Utah Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Baylor vs. Utah Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 75, Utah 70

Baylor Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bears put up 71.8 points per game (55th in college basketball) last season while allowing 63.5 per contest (157th in college basketball). They had a +272 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 8.3 points per game.

Baylor posted 69.6 points per game last year in conference action, which was 2.2 fewer points per game than its overall average (71.8).

The Bears posted 73.1 points per game last season at home, which was 4.3 more points than they averaged in away games (68.8).

Defensively Baylor was better in home games last season, surrendering 57.3 points per game, compared to 68.7 in away games.

