The No. 15 Baylor Bears (3-0) will be trying to extend a three-game home winning run when taking on the UMKC Kangaroos (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Ferrell Center. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Baylor vs. UMKC Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Baylor Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Bears had a 45.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.6% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Kangaroos' opponents made.
  • In games Baylor shot better than 42.4% from the field, it went 16-5 overall.
  • The Kangaroos ranked 79th in rebounding in college basketball. The Bears finished 283rd.
  • Last year, the Bears scored 77.0 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 68.7 the Kangaroos allowed.
  • Baylor went 17-6 last season when scoring more than 68.7 points.

Baylor Home & Away Comparison

  • In home games last season, Baylor put up 11.1 more points per game (82.2) than it did in road games (71.1).
  • Defensively the Bears played better in home games last year, giving up 66.4 points per game, compared to 75.9 when playing on the road.
  • Baylor drained 10.1 treys per game with a 38.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.0 more threes and 2.5% points better than it averaged on the road (9.1 threes per game, 35.8% three-point percentage).

Baylor Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Auburn W 88-82 Sanford Sports Pentagon
11/9/2023 John Brown W 96-70 Ferrell Center
11/12/2023 Gardner-Webb W 77-62 Ferrell Center
11/14/2023 UMKC - Ferrell Center
11/22/2023 Oregon State - Barclays Center
11/28/2023 Nicholls State - Ferrell Center

