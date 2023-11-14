How to Watch Baylor vs. UMKC on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The No. 15 Baylor Bears (3-0) will be trying to extend a three-game home winning run when taking on the UMKC Kangaroos (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Ferrell Center. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Baylor vs. UMKC Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
- Jacksonville State vs West Virginia (7:00 PM ET | November 14)
- UT Rio Grande Valley vs TCU (8:00 PM ET | November 14)
- Kansas vs Kentucky (9:30 PM ET | November 14)
Baylor Stats Insights
- Last season, the Bears had a 45.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.6% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Kangaroos' opponents made.
- In games Baylor shot better than 42.4% from the field, it went 16-5 overall.
- The Kangaroos ranked 79th in rebounding in college basketball. The Bears finished 283rd.
- Last year, the Bears scored 77.0 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 68.7 the Kangaroos allowed.
- Baylor went 17-6 last season when scoring more than 68.7 points.
Baylor Home & Away Comparison
- In home games last season, Baylor put up 11.1 more points per game (82.2) than it did in road games (71.1).
- Defensively the Bears played better in home games last year, giving up 66.4 points per game, compared to 75.9 when playing on the road.
- Baylor drained 10.1 treys per game with a 38.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.0 more threes and 2.5% points better than it averaged on the road (9.1 threes per game, 35.8% three-point percentage).
Baylor Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Auburn
|W 88-82
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|11/9/2023
|John Brown
|W 96-70
|Ferrell Center
|11/12/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|W 77-62
|Ferrell Center
|11/14/2023
|UMKC
|-
|Ferrell Center
|11/22/2023
|Oregon State
|-
|Barclays Center
|11/28/2023
|Nicholls State
|-
|Ferrell Center
