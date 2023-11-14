The No. 15 Baylor Bears (3-0) will be trying to extend a three-game home winning run when taking on the UMKC Kangaroos (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Ferrell Center. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Baylor vs. UMKC Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Baylor Stats Insights

Last season, the Bears had a 45.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.6% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Kangaroos' opponents made.

In games Baylor shot better than 42.4% from the field, it went 16-5 overall.

The Kangaroos ranked 79th in rebounding in college basketball. The Bears finished 283rd.

Last year, the Bears scored 77.0 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 68.7 the Kangaroos allowed.

Baylor went 17-6 last season when scoring more than 68.7 points.

Baylor Home & Away Comparison

In home games last season, Baylor put up 11.1 more points per game (82.2) than it did in road games (71.1).

Defensively the Bears played better in home games last year, giving up 66.4 points per game, compared to 75.9 when playing on the road.

Baylor drained 10.1 treys per game with a 38.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.0 more threes and 2.5% points better than it averaged on the road (9.1 threes per game, 35.8% three-point percentage).

Baylor Upcoming Schedule