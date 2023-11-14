How to Watch Abilene Christian vs. Prairie View A&M on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-2) go up against the Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Teague Center. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Abilene Christian vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Abilene Christian Stats Insights
- The Wildcats made 45.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.3 percentage points higher than the Panthers allowed to their opponents (42.9%).
- In games Abilene Christian shot better than 42.9% from the field, it went 10-6 overall.
- The Wildcats were the 298th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Panthers ranked 101st.
- Last year, the Wildcats scored 75 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 68.6 the Panthers allowed.
- Abilene Christian had an 11-5 record last season when putting up more than 68.6 points.
Abilene Christian Home & Away Comparison
- Abilene Christian put up 81.3 points per game when playing at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 71.5 points per contest.
- The Wildcats ceded 64 points per game last year in home games, which was 14.2 fewer points than they allowed on the road (78.2).
- Abilene Christian made 7.4 treys per game, which was 0.6 more than it averaged in away games (6.8). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 33.9% in home games and 36.8% when playing on the road.
Abilene Christian Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|W 64-59
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ NC State
|L 84-64
|PNC Arena
|11/14/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|-
|Teague Center
|11/17/2023
|San Jose State
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/29/2023
|@ UT Arlington
|-
|College Park Center
