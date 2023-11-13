The UTEP Miners (2-0) face the UCSB Gauchos (0-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on CBS Sports Network.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the UTEP vs. UCSB matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UTEP vs. UCSB Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UTEP vs. UCSB Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UTEP vs. UCSB Betting Trends (2022-23)

UTEP went 13-14-0 ATS last season.

Miners games hit the over 18 out of 27 times last season.

UCSB covered 18 times in 31 matchups with a spread last year.

Gauchos games hit the over 18 out of 31 times last season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.