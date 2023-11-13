Monday's contest features the Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-0) and the Lamar Cardinals (2-0) matching up at United Supermarkets Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 73-62 victory for heavily favored Texas Tech according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 13.

The Red Raiders took care of business in their last game 70-63 against Tarleton State on Friday.

Texas Tech vs. Lamar Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

Texas Tech vs. Lamar Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas Tech 73, Lamar 62

Other Big 12 Predictions

Texas Tech Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Red Raiders had a +75 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 2.1 points per game. They put up 68.9 points per game, 101st in college basketball, and gave up 66.8 per contest to rank 243rd in college basketball.

Texas Tech's offense was less effective in Big 12 action last season, posting 67.7 points per contest, compared to its season average of 68.9 PPG.

The Red Raiders put up 70 points per game in home games last season, compared to 65.8 points per game in road games, a difference of 4.2 points per contest.

Texas Tech ceded 63.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 72.3 in road games.

