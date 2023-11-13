Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County Today - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Montgomery County, Texas? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Montgomery County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
John Cooper School at Frassati Catholic
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 13
- Location: Spring, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.