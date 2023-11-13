The Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-0) face the Lamar Cardinals (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023.

Lamar Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN+

Lamar vs. Texas Tech 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals' 64.4 points per game last year were only 2.4 fewer points than the 66.8 the Red Raiders allowed to opponents.

Lamar had an 18-8 record last season when giving up fewer than 68.9 points.

Last year, the 68.9 points per game the Red Raiders averaged were 8.6 more points than the Cardinals gave up (60.3).

When Texas Tech put up more than 60.3 points last season, it went 17-7.

The Red Raiders shot 37.2% from the field last season, 11.1 percentage points lower than the 48.3% the Cardinals allowed to opponents.

The Cardinals shot 32.9% from the field, 13.4% lower than the 46.3% the Red Raiders' opponents shot last season.

Lamar Schedule