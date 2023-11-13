The Stetson Hatters (1-1) face the No. 7 Houston Cougars (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Fertitta Center. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Houston vs. Stetson Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Houston Stats Insights

The Cougars made 45.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.5 percentage points higher than the Hatters allowed to their opponents (45.4%).

In games Houston shot higher than 45.4% from the field, it went 20-0 overall.

The Cougars were the 13th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hatters ranked 220th.

Last year, the Cougars put up 74.9 points per game, just 1.1 more points than the 73.8 the Hatters gave up.

Houston had a 20-0 record last season when scoring more than 73.8 points.

Houston Home & Away Comparison

Houston averaged 77.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 75.6 points per game away from home, a difference of 1.7 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Cougars ceded 54.4 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 60.9.

In terms of three-pointers, Houston performed worse at home last year, averaging 7.9 three-pointers per game with a 34% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 per game with a 39.3% percentage on the road.

