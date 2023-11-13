How to Watch Houston vs. Stetson on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Stetson Hatters (1-1) face the No. 7 Houston Cougars (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Fertitta Center. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Houston vs. Stetson Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
Houston Stats Insights
- The Cougars made 45.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.5 percentage points higher than the Hatters allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
- In games Houston shot higher than 45.4% from the field, it went 20-0 overall.
- The Cougars were the 13th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hatters ranked 220th.
- Last year, the Cougars put up 74.9 points per game, just 1.1 more points than the 73.8 the Hatters gave up.
- Houston had a 20-0 record last season when scoring more than 73.8 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Houston Home & Away Comparison
- Houston averaged 77.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 75.6 points per game away from home, a difference of 1.7 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Cougars ceded 54.4 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 60.9.
- In terms of three-pointers, Houston performed worse at home last year, averaging 7.9 three-pointers per game with a 34% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 per game with a 39.3% percentage on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Houston Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|UL Monroe
|W 84-31
|Fertitta Center
|11/11/2023
|Texas A&M-CC
|W 82-50
|Fertitta Center
|11/13/2023
|Stetson
|-
|Fertitta Center
|11/16/2023
|Towson
|-
|TD Arena
|11/24/2023
|Montana
|-
|Fertitta Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.