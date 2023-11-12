The Phoenix Suns (4-5) will try to end a three-game home losing streak when they square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder (5-4) on November 12, 2023 at Footprint Center.

Thunder vs. Suns Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

TV: KPHE - Arizona's Family Sports

Thunder vs Suns Additional Info

Thunder Stats Insights

The Thunder's 49.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Suns have allowed to their opponents (45.7%).

Oklahoma City has put together a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.7% from the field.

The Thunder are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 10th.

The Thunder's 116.4 points per game are only 4.2 more points than the 112.2 the Suns give up.

When it scores more than 112.2 points, Oklahoma City is 4-1.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Thunder scored 120.8 points per game last season, 6.7 more than they averaged on the road (114.1).

In 2022-23, the Thunder gave up 1.5 fewer points per game at home (115.6) than on the road (117.1).

Beyond the arc, the Thunder drained fewer treys away (11.9 per game) than at home (12.4) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (34.3%) than at home (36.9%) too.

Thunder Injuries