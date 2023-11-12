How to Watch the Thunder vs. Suns Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Phoenix Suns (4-5) will try to end a three-game home losing streak when they square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder (5-4) on November 12, 2023 at Footprint Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Suns and Thunder, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Thunder vs. Suns Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Thunder vs Suns Additional Info
|Suns vs Thunder Players to Watch
|Suns vs Thunder Injury Report
|Suns vs Thunder Prediction
|Suns vs Thunder Odds/Over/Under
|Suns vs Thunder Betting Trends & Stats
|Suns vs Thunder Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Thunder Stats Insights
- The Thunder's 49.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Suns have allowed to their opponents (45.7%).
- Oklahoma City has put together a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.7% from the field.
- The Thunder are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 10th.
- The Thunder's 116.4 points per game are only 4.2 more points than the 112.2 the Suns give up.
- When it scores more than 112.2 points, Oklahoma City is 4-1.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Thunder Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Thunder scored 120.8 points per game last season, 6.7 more than they averaged on the road (114.1).
- In 2022-23, the Thunder gave up 1.5 fewer points per game at home (115.6) than on the road (117.1).
- Beyond the arc, the Thunder drained fewer treys away (11.9 per game) than at home (12.4) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (34.3%) than at home (36.9%) too.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Thunder Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kenrich Williams
|Out
|Back
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.