On Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Footprint Center, the Phoenix Suns (4-5) will attempt to break a three-game home losing skid when hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder (5-4), airing at 8:00 PM ET on AZFamily and BSOK.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Thunder vs. Suns matchup in this article.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Thunder vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and BSOK

AZFamily and BSOK Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Thunder vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Suns Moneyline Thunder Moneyline BetMGM Suns (-2.5) - -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Suns (-2.5) 235 -142 +120 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Thunder vs Suns Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Thunder vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Suns have a +9 scoring differential, putting up 113.2 points per game (15th in the league) and giving up 112.2 (13th in the NBA).

The Thunder have a +6 scoring differential, putting up 116.4 points per game (eighth in league) and giving up 115.8 (21st in NBA).

Phoenix has put together a 5-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

Oklahoma City has compiled a 6-3-0 record against the spread this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Thunder and Suns NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Thunder +8000 +3300 - Suns +650 +325 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.